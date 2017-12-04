West Tulsa Porch Pirates Steal Unusual Items - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

West Tulsa Porch Pirates Steal Unusual Items

Posted: Updated:
West Tulsa Porch Pirates Steal Unusual Items West Tulsa Porch Pirates Steal Unusual Items
TULSA, Oklahoma -

West Tulsa neighbors say porch pirates are targeting their streets and some unusual items.

Police said weird thefts go up during the holidays.

"When you get something stolen, yes, it sucks. But it leaves you wondering what happened, who did it. It gives you peace of mind to have cameras," said Amie Sims.

Sims said she installed four security cameras after somone rummaged through her Bronco.

That's how she caught a porch pirate snatching two of her packages in the middle of the afternoon.

"You feel safe at home. And the fact that someone would be willing to encroach on your space, especially with cameras, is just insane to me," Sims said.

She said she found out she's not the only recent victim.

"I continued to watch and I saw someone walking down the street and went to the side of my neighbor's house and stole a bicycle," Sims said.

That's just the beginning.

One man is offering a $2,200 reward for his Dodge Ram.

Another woman said someone got away with tools after breaking into her son's van.

And another woman said her pants were stolen right off her clothing line outside.

"She had hung her laundry out to dry and came back and no pants. No work pants," Sims said.

Another neighbor posted her friend's prized saddle was taken, along with two others.

"Lawn chairs have been stolen. 'No trespassing' sign. Fence pickets. Or fence posts. All kinds of stuff," Sims said.

Sims said she doesn't think it'll stop anytime soon.

"I think anything is up for game in their eyes. Anything to make a quick buck. It's really unfortunate," Sims said.

A late model Corvette was stolen in south Tulsa and dumped across the street from her in west Tulsa, she said.

She caught the truck and trailer involved on camera, which helped police in their investigation.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.