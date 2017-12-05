Eastern Oklahoma Moves Back To 'Big Coat Weather' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Eastern Oklahoma Moves Back To 'Big Coat Weather'

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
TULSA, Oklahoma -

After hitting record highs yesterday in the Tulsa metro it’s back to the big coat weather for a few days with chilly weather for the rest of the week. The cold front moved across eastern OK yesterday afternoon and evening right on schedule with a few strong to severe storms across eastern OK.  

Of course, the metro missed out on the storms.  

Now we’re back in the colder air for a few days with temps near or even below the seasonal average. Gusty north winds will remain this morning for the first part of the day with some clouds near the northern regions. Highs will stay in the upper 40s near the lower 50s after experiencing temps in the 30s and 40s this morning. Quite a change from yesterdays mid to upper 70s.  

A few clouds will continue post front for a few hours today.  I suppose it’s not impossible for a sprinkle or sleet pellet to survive the trip to the surface but it’s highly unlikely that anything will reach the surface in our immediate area with very dry air at the surface.  

While our dew points are currently in the 20s, even lower dew points may advect into the region this morning to midday. This means the relative humidity will remain very low later.   

The main upper level pattern will be rather amplified with a trough in the east and a ridge in the west. This creates a fast meridional or mostly north to south flow that will bring several fronts into the state for the next 5 to 7 days. Another noticeable surge of colder air will arrive Thursday with gusty winds from the northwest around 20 to 25 mph for part of this period.  

Thursday morning lows will be in the lower to mid-20s with highs only in the mid to upper 40s with northwest winds. This will probably be the coldest day of the week yet Friday also looks quite chilly. No precipitation is expected. 

The surface air mass is anticipated to mix out quickly this weekend with temps moving back into the 50s and 60s for daytime highs Sunday after a cool Saturday.   

With the lower dew points moving across the state (dry air) the fire danger will continue to be present this week with occasional gusty northwest winds and dry vegetation across the state.  Fire spread times will be moderately fast.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone
KOTV

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information
