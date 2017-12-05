Jeep Hits Tulsa Home Where Two Infants Were Sleeping - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jeep Hits Tulsa Home Where Two Infants Were Sleeping

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A man who told police he was having mechanical issues with his Jeep crashed into a Tulsa home where two infants were sleeping. Police say it happened early Tuesday, December 5.  

Fortunately, no one was injured.

The wreck took place around 1 a.m. on Admiral Boulevard near Delaware. Five people were inside the home.

Tulsa Police said a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee slammed into the home after taking the Delaware exit off eastbound Interstate 244. He lost control of the SUV, hit several signs then the living room of an occupied house.

The owner of the home told News On 6 the two infants who were sleeping in the living room are the grandchildren of her tenant. They found a piece of the Jeep inside the house, and items near the outside wall were scattered throughout the home.

The driver told officers who responded to the crash that his Jeep was having tie rod problems which affected the steering.

