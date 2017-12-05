Four Men Try To Steal ATM Machine From Tulsa Gas Station

Tulsa Police say someone broke into a Kum & Go gas station overnight Tuesday. They tried to take an ATM machine but were unsuccessful.

Police say four men smashed a door to the convenience store on 51st just west of Memorial, News On 6 was told. They tried to pull an ATM machine using a cable barrier, but the cable broke.

The men apparently weren't sure what to do after the cable broke, looked at each other and drove off, police said. They did get some tobacco products.

The suspects were in a white Dodge truck, but police don't have good descriptions. The men were wearing masks and dark clothing with hoodies.

The alarm call went out a little after 3 a.m. December 5.