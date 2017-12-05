Randy Travis DWI Video Released After 5 Years

After a 5-year legal battle, dashcam video of the arrest of country singer Randy Travis has been released. Since his arrest in 2012 for DWI, Travis's lawyers have been fighting to keep the tapes away from the public.

Travis crashed his Trans Am while naked in Grayson County, Texas.

A Texas judge ordered a version to be released this past Friday. The video shows the moments after he was handcuffed and put in a police car.

"I pray to God that he will have a cancerous growth that infects his bones and every part of his body," Travis said.

"Was that directed towards me, Mr. Travis?" an officer asks.

"Yes it is," the country star answered.

In response to the video, his publicist released a statement saying in part, " "Randy's behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character."