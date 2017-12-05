Man Sought In Grandparents' Death Now Suspect In Armed Robbery, Detectives Say

McIntosh County detectives are looking for man they say held up a man driving in a Stidham neighborhood. Authorities say the robber could be connected to a recent double murder.

McIntosh County detectives say the victim told them a man jumped on his utility terrain vehicle and stuck a gun in his side Sunday night around 8.

The victim's wife shared a photo of the stolen John Deere Gator on Facebook - warning folks in Stidham to be on the lookout.

The victim's wife says the robber made her husband drive him a ways before he stole the man's UTV, shoes and shotgun. Detectives say the victim reported the robber told him he'd just gotten out of prison and was wanted for murdering his own grandparents.

Investigators say Harlon Foss is a person of interest in the deaths of his grandparents Virgil and Rowena Ingraham.

Their two bodies were found in late November in the Tiger Mountain area near Henryetta. Investigators say Foss was released from prison around the same time the bodies were discovered.

No arrest warrants have been issued for Foss, but detectives say they have some questions for him about the death of his grandparents.

As for the Stidham robbery case, detectives say it is an active investigation - but can't say for sure if it is connected to the deaths. They say it was too dark a the time for the victim to get a good description.

If you know anything call the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office.