Man Sought In Grandparents' Death Now Suspect In Armed Robbery, - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Sought In Grandparents' Death Now Suspect In Armed Robbery, Detectives Say

Posted: Updated:
Authorities say Harlon Foss robbed a man at gunpoint. Authorities say Harlon Foss robbed a man at gunpoint.
McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

McIntosh County detectives are looking for man they say held up a man driving in a Stidham neighborhood. Authorities say the robber could be connected to a recent double murder.

McIntosh County detectives say the victim told them a man jumped on his utility terrain vehicle and stuck a gun in his side Sunday night around 8.

The victim's wife shared a photo of the stolen John Deere Gator on Facebook - warning folks in Stidham to be on the lookout.

The victim's wife says the robber made her husband drive him a ways before he stole the man's UTV, shoes and shotgun. Detectives say the victim reported the robber told him he'd just gotten out of prison and was wanted for murdering his own grandparents.

Investigators say Harlon Foss is a person of interest in the deaths of his grandparents Virgil and Rowena Ingraham.

11/28/2017 Related Story: Bodies Found In McIntosh County Identified; Grandson Wanted

Their two bodies were found in late November in the Tiger Mountain area near Henryetta. Investigators say Foss was released from prison around the same time the bodies were discovered.

No arrest warrants have been issued for Foss, but detectives say they have some questions for him about the death of his grandparents.

As for the Stidham robbery case, detectives say it is an active investigation - but can't say for sure if it is connected to the deaths. They say it was too dark a the time for the victim to get a good description.

If you know anything call the McIntosh County Sheriff's Office.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.