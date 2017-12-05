Man Wakes Tulsa Residents During Structure Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Wakes Tulsa Residents During Structure Fire

Firefighters believe an extension cord may be to blame for the fire. Firefighters believe an extension cord may be to blame for the fire.
The couple that woke Tulsa residents during a fire. The couple that woke Tulsa residents during a fire.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A couple coming home from the gym alerted Tulsa residents to a structure fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to a home near 36th and Hudson just after 6 a.m. December 5.

When firefighters got to the home in the 5700 block of East 36th Street, they found smoke coming from the garage area of the residence. They pulled the garage door off and quickly got the fire put out.

A couple driving by said they saw the flames coming up the side of the garage and stopped. The woman called 911 while the man banged on the front door to wake the residents inside. The man said he was about to break in if necessary when the people answered the door.

Firefighters say it was a very lucky escape for the people inside - especially since the home has no working windows.

The residents said they'd been doing yard work Monday and left some gardening equipment plugged into an extension cord. Firefighters told News On 6 they believe that's what sparked the fire.

