Police: Tulsa Road Rage Victim Shot In Neck

Tulsa Police say they are looking for a man in a pickup after a road rage shooting Tuesday morning, December 4. Another driver was shot in the neck but is expected to be OK.

Authorities were called to an area close to the Tulsa airport at 36th Street North and Sheridan around 6:45 a.m. They learned the shooting took place on Memorial but the victim drove his Nissan sedan to Sheridan trying to get away.

A woman who was a passenger in the Nissan said they were headed to deliver newspapers to one of the airlines, and the driver of a Ford was driving erratically. The driver got out of the sedan to talk to the man, and she heard a shot, she said.

Police told News On 6 they are looking for an older man driving a blue Ford extended cab pickup in connection to the crime.

The victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening wounds.