Chili's Holding Fundraiser To Help Broken Arrow Family

You can dine out today and help a Broken Arrow family dealing with tragedy.

Several Green Country Chili's restaurants are holding a fundraiser for Jaymeson West's family.

Jaymeson died when he jumped from the top of Broken Arrow's football stadium in September.

The family said the money will go to help cover funeral costs, and any extra money will go to a suicide prevention group.

The fundraiser will go from 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. at the Broken Arrow, Muskogee, Ada and McAlester Chili's locations.