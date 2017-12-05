Opening Statements To Begin In Trial Of Former TU Football Playe - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Opening Statements To Begin In Trial Of Former TU Football Player

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Opening statements are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon in the trial of a former TU football player charged with killing his infant daughter.

Tavarreon Dickerson was arrested for child abuse murder in the death of his 6-week-old daughter Raylie in January 2016.

The medical examiner said the girl died from blunt impact injuries in what they say was an unsafe sleeping environment.

The autopsy from the medical examiner shows Raylie had bleeding on the brain, bruises on her scalp and two fractured ribs.

News on 6's Taylor Newcomb is in the courtroom and will have more tonight at 5 p.m.

