Man Shot By Rogers County Prosecutor During Break-In Sentenced - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Shot By Rogers County Prosecutor During Break-In Sentenced

Posted: Updated:
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Rogers County judge sentenced a man to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking into an assistant district attorney's home.

The judge gave Bryan Starkey credit for time served, so he'll likely be free in 2019.

The district attorney had asked the judge to sentence Starkey to 20 years.

Former judge and Craig County Assistant District Attorney Erin Oquin shot Starkey on December 10, 2015.

4/6/2016 Related Story: Man Shot By Rogers County Prosecutor To Stand Trial

Deputies said Starkey broke into her home just outside of Inola that morning. Investigators believe he broke into two other homes nearby before making his way to Oquin's, where she says he kicked the door open.

Oquin shot Starkey once near the neck before he ran off.

Oquin said she doesn't feel guilty about her choice, but for Starkey's. She said she forgave him before he even left her home.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.