Man Shot By Rogers County Prosecutor During Break-In Sentenced

A Rogers County judge sentenced a man to four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to breaking into an assistant district attorney's home.

The judge gave Bryan Starkey credit for time served, so he'll likely be free in 2019.

The district attorney had asked the judge to sentence Starkey to 20 years.

Former judge and Craig County Assistant District Attorney Erin Oquin shot Starkey on December 10, 2015.

Deputies said Starkey broke into her home just outside of Inola that morning. Investigators believe he broke into two other homes nearby before making his way to Oquin's, where she says he kicked the door open.

Oquin shot Starkey once near the neck before he ran off.

Oquin said she doesn't feel guilty about her choice, but for Starkey's. She said she forgave him before he even left her home.