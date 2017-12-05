Tulsa Police Searching For Man Wanted In Fatal September Shootin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Searching For Man Wanted In Fatal September Shooting

Rober Cowan. [Tulsa Police] Rober Cowan. [Tulsa Police]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police hope the public can help them find this week's most wanted suspect.

Prosecutors charged Robert Cowan with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly September shooting that happened at a convenience store.

Detectives already arrested Bryin Willis and Reunique Reed.

Walter Hogan, 38, was shot and killed September 15, 2017, after an altercation at the Haney’s Store at 911 East 36th Street North.

Police said several people were at the store when an argument occurred. They said gang slurs were reportedly made and that a gun was pulled and fired.

They said Hogan was hit and killed. Police said a woman was also hit by a stray bullet and survived.

If you know where Cowan is, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

