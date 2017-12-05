Tulsa Home Likely A Total Loss After Fire

Tulsa firefighters say a home near 11th and Lewis is likely a total loss after it caught fire Tuesday.

Firefighters say the home was full of stuff and that made fighting the fire very difficult.

Witnesses say the fire started on the porch.

"It caught the whole deck and then it started moving towards the house,” witness Keith Fenderson recalled. “I was screaming, ‘Anybody home, anybody home?’ from the other side of the fence."

Luckily, no one was home.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire.