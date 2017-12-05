Toll Increase Approved For Oklahoma Turnpikes

Driving on Oklahoma turnpikes just got more expensive.

The Turnpike Authority voted Tuesday to increase tolls by two-and-a-half percent.

This comes after a 12 percent increase went into effect earlier this year.

The extra money will pay for improvement and expansion.

The increase takes effect next month.

Another two-and-a-half percent increase is planned for July 2019.