G.T. Bynum Celebrates One Year As Tulsa Mayor

TULSA, Oklahoma -

December 5, 2017, marks one year on the job for Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The mayor started out the day taking customer service calls at the city.

Bynum said he believes he's helped make the city a better employer and more visible as a progressive place for people to live and work.

 "The growth of the 21st century is all over the world, not just inside Tulsa County, so we've really made a conscious effort to shift and broaden our horizons and make ourselves a globally competitive city. I think we've made a lot of progress on that front this year, but there's so much more to do," Bynum said.

Bynum said his second year in office will be marked by the start of a new city jail and "sobering center," and an increased focus on improving Tulsa's education system.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
