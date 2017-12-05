Beggs Football Plays First State Title Game In 40 Years

Russell Westbrook scored 34 points in his seventh triple-double of the season, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 17 points down in the second half to defeat the Utah Jazz 100-94 on Tuesday night.More >>
Noman police say they interviewed OU running back Rodney Anderson Tuesday and he is cooperating with investigators.More >>
Forty years is a long time; it's been that long since the Beggs Golden Demons played for a state title. It’s been 42 years since they won one.More >>
Bixby meets Booker T. Washington Friday night for the 6A-II championship. But some of those showing up in Jenks may not be there to root on either team.More >>
