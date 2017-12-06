Tulsa Police: Shooter Known By Nicknames Only - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police: Shooter Known By Nicknames Only

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police continue to investigate a double shooting at the Oak Tree Inn near 11th and Garnett in Tulsa. Officers said the victims were standing outside the hotel Tuesday night when they were wounded.

Officers said a man walked up and shot the man in the leg and the woman in the lower back. Both of them went to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As for the shooter, officers said he was last seen driving westbound in a silver SUV. On Wednesday morning, police said they still don't know where he could be.

Wednesday, officers started following leads hoping to track him down. Police said they believe the shooter has been in trouble with the law before.

"You and I have family nicknames, they're probably not in the police system or not in police records, so, yeah, he probably has a criminal past of some type," Officer Adam Ashley said.

TPD said there's no surveillance video at the hotel.

If you know anything that can help in the investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

