Time Person Of The Year: 'MeToo' Silence Breakers

The wait is over to find out who is Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2017.

It's not just one person - it's a movement that raised many voices of people who said they had been sexually harassed or assaulted.

"The Silence Breakers," the voices that launched the #MeToo movement were called the Person of the Year in the widely anticipated issue.

NEW: @TIME announces "The Silence Breakers," the voices that launched #MeToo movement as their "Person of the Year" #TimePOY pic.twitter.com/EG7rw9jM9u — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) December 6, 2017

In the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein and other men, millions have shared their stories about being sexually harassed and assaulted.

Twitter confirmed to CBS News in late October that over 1.7 million tweets had included the hashtag "#MeToo," with 85 countries that had at least 1,000 #MeToo tweets.

The hashtag was inspired by actress Alyssa Milano's call to action on Twitter, and celebrities from Reese Witherspoon to Olympian McKayla Maroney shared their personal stories and experiences with sexual harassment.

But the original "Me Too" movement was started over a decade ago by activist Tarana Burke.

Other finalists included President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and quarterback Colin Kaepernick.