New Tulsa Jury Gives Convicted Rapist Life Sentence After Appeal

A jury sentences a man to life in prison for raping a woman in a wheelchair.

A previous jury found Daniel Kelley guilty of the 2015 rape and sentenced him to 20 years in prison.

But, an appeals court ruled he deserved a new sentence, so a new jury was seated Tuesday.

The new jury deliberated only 10 minutes before sentencing Kelley to life in prison.

"An example of two juries in Tulsa County doing the right thing and finding a very violent man guilty of rape and sentencing him, now to the rest of his life," said Kenneth Elmore with the Special Victims Unit.

The victim in the case passed away from health issues before the first trial.