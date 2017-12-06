Broken Pipes Cover Tulsa Street With Water - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Pipes Cover Tulsa Street With Water

Posted: Updated:
Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing one of the breaks. Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing one of the breaks.
Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing a van driving through the water. Image from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showing a van driving through the water.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Repair crews are working to fix two water main breaks in Tulsa.

The breaks happened before noon Wednesday on 21st Street on both sides of Garnett, but the city crews are still working to fix them.

"A sunny, bright clear day and we were being flooded,” said Meinke Owner Mark Hanne.

Without a single drop of rain falling from the sky, the 21st and Garnett area quickly became drenched, thanks to two water main breaks.

"It's a mess,” said Hanne.

Without running water, restaurants like KFC had to close for the day and turn customers away.

Buffet Palace employee Johnathan Gonzales describes driving away from work once he learned the restaurant would be closed. 

"It was really rough,” said Gonzales. “So much water was going up."

And with all that water, a muddy mess is left behind.

"The delivery woman came, delivering us a radiator and she hit the mud out here and slid,” said Hanne. “She was afraid she was gonna slide into our building."

Even though his water was off, Hanne kept his Meineke Car Care Center open. But it's nearly empty, not a single customer in the waiting room.

"Normally we are real busy during lunch hour,” said Hanne. “We had one person during lunch hour."

He's noticed a slowdown throughout the intersection.

“It was about two inches of water,” said Hanne. “Customers are kind of avoiding this area.”

But Hanne says it could have been much worse.

"Luckily nothing's flooding inside, so we're fortunate there,” he said. “Haven't seen any major wrecks, we're fortunate there too."

News On 6 reached out to the city but haven't heard back as to when this might all be fixed. Wednesday morning, crews told Hanne it should take about eight hours to fix, so he's expecting business as usual Thursday.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.