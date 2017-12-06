Thousands Of Dollars In Counterfeit Bills Found On Road In Noble - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Thousands Of Dollars In Counterfeit Bills Found On Road In Noble


NOBLE, Oklahoma -

Thousands of dollars in counterfeit bills were found last night around 6:00 p.m. in Cleveland County, just off the side of Highway 77, outside Noble.

In a sack on the side of the road, $4,200, all in 100 dollars bills. The money was found by someone driving by and has been turned over to Secret Service custody.

It only took a few seconds to see the bills and realize they're counterfeit, which is why Cleveland County Sheriff Todd Gibson says they were likely dumped on the side of the road. Still, no suspect has been identified in the case.

“Once they got looking at the money, it didn't look right. Serial numbers were the same, and there were some funny markings on the bill that raised questions to whether or not it was real money or not,” Sheriff Gibson says.

Those markings, in a reddish pink color, appear to be some Asian writing according to Sheriff Gibson.

He adds this time of year, his deputies see a spike of counterfeit dollars flow through local economies.

But this is the first case they’ve had recently.

“Cleveland County does not have any reports of bills being passed, or attempted to be passed. We do not have any investigations going on in regards to counterfeit operations at this time either,” Gibson says.

Regarding these cases, it's hard to know if all the money from this bad batch of concerfeit bills was taken into custody.

The sheriff say retailers and buyers should keep watch in the coming days and months.

