TPD Financial Crimes Unit Looking For Fraudulent Coupon Users

Tulsa police are looking for three women who have been using fraudulent coupons to get items from local retailers.

TPD's Financial Crimes Unit said two of the women appear to be a mother-daughter team.

TPD said that if you are able to identify them, contact Matt Rose at 918-596-1220 or mrose@cityoftulsa.org.

You can always remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.