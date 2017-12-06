Tulsa Man Accused Of Stealing Child Arrested For Failure To Appear In Court

Tulsa Police arrested a man for failure to appear in in court.

Donta Davis is facing felony charges of stealing a child.

Investigators said he forced his way into an apartment in July 2016 and took a baby girl.

The girl was found safe.

Davis missed a court date on that charge a few weeks ago and was arrested on warrants.