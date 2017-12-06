Police Searching For Man Who Walked Away From Tulsa Hospital

Police need help locating a man they say walked away from a Tulsa hospital.

Police said around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2017,49-year-old Johnnie Lee Murphy walked away from St. John in the 1900 block of South Utica Avenue.

Murphy lives at the Wood Manor Assisted Living Center in Claremore. Police said he is “of diminished mental capacity.”

Murphy is a black man, bald, around 6-feet-2-inches tall and 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black sweat pants.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.

No picture has been provided but once one is available we will add it to this story.