Tulsa Teen Charged In 2016 Chase That Ended In Deadly Crash

A 15-year-old Tulsa girl was charged Tuesday with multiple charges, including first-degree murder, in connection to a December 2016 chase that ended in a fatal crash in Tulsa County.

Sedleigh Reese Cohen, 15, was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving without a drivers license.

Tulsa police said on December 22, 2016, that Cohen, who was 14 at the time, was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen from the Osage Casino.

Cohen and her passenger, 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Powell, were in the stolen car as Sperry police began pursuing them, and the chase ended at 3500 N. Peoria Ave. in Tulsa when the car drove off the road and crashed.

Powell was pronounced dead at the scene and Cohen was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Cohen and she was picked up Wednesday in West Tulsa by the Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force.

She is being held without bond, according to online court documents.