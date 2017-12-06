More Witnesses Take Stand In Tavarreon Dickerson Murder Trial

More witnesses took the stand Wednesday in the murder trial against a former University of Tulsa football player.

Tavarreon Dickerson is accused of killing his infant daughter in 2016.

His wife took the stand for the second time, saying Dickerson threatened to assault her in front of their children.

The medical examiner also testified 6-week-old Railey's injuries were consistent with homicide.