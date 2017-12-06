Injuries Reported In Crash Involving Mail Truck, TPD Says

Tulsa Police are reporting a major traffic delay after an injury crash.

Police say 36th Street North east of Peoria is closed in both directions.

***Major Traffic Delay*** 36th Street North East of Peoria is closed to both East and Westbound traffic due to an injury collision involving a Mail Truck. pic.twitter.com/9N7AIGs62e — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) December 6, 2017

***Major Traffic Delay***

Behind the scene photos from the wreck on 36th Street north, we'll try and get the road cleared ASAP. pic.twitter.com/42rm0CcGxi — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) December 6, 2017

They are responding to an injury crash involving a mail truck.

It’s unknown at this time how many people were injured or the extent of any injuries.