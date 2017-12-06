Tulsa FOP Lodge Partners With DVIS To Spread Holiday Cheer

Some Tulsa officers are making the holidays brighter for some families affected by domestic violence.

The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge partnered with Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) to donate gifts to five families.

Officers hope the gifts make a difference to families fleeing abusers.

"It's kind of a way to give back to people who have seen us in bad situations, and this is kind of a way to make it a little easier for them,” said officer Marcella Brannon

DVIS says the Tulsa community stepped up to help nearly 50 families this year.