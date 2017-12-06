Tulsa Police Work To Give Merry Christmas To Girl Who Saw Parents Killed

Tulsa police are trying to bring a merry Christmas to a young girl who saw both of her parents get killed this year.

Police went to the 6-year-old's grandmother's house Wednesday with a Christmas tree donated by Wal-Mart.

Officers are also collecting gifts for the girl, who lost both parents in a seven-month period.

"She's having a hard time dealing with the loss of both parents, being able to witness it. We can't bring back her parents, but what we can do is bring a smile to her face," said Popsey Floyd, Tulsa Police Department officer.

If you'd like to help, just show up with your gift on Monday, Dec. 18, at the Tulsa Police Riverside Division parking lot.

That's across from Helmerich Park just south of 71st and Riverside.