Bixby High School Investigation Suggests Student Was Sexually Assaulted Twice

A Bixby student says he was sexually assaulted not once, but twice by members of the Spartans football team.

As the result of an open records request, News on 6 received a copy of the incident report sent by the Bixby athletic director to Bixby police.

Athletic Director Jay Bittle said his investigation began on Oct. 26.

11/30/2017 Related Story: Bixby School Board Takes No Action In Sexual Assault Investigation

After interviewing the alleged victim and his mother, Bittle said the teenager was assaulted on separate occasions.

In agreement with the superintendent and the principal, Bittle got police involved on Nov. 2.

Read the full statement below: