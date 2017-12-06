Man Shot Twice In South Tulsa

A man was shot twice Wednesday evening in south Tulsa.

Police responded to a reported shooting about 8:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Trenton Avenue.

The caller reportedly said a man knocked on his door, saying that he had been shot.

But when officers arrived, the victim could not be located, police said in a news release.

However, officers later learned that the victim had returned to his residence in the 1100 block of East 60th Street.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital by EMSA and the last update was that the injuries were not life threatening.

Police described the suspect as a black man standing about 6 feet tall with a slim build, wearing a blue hoodie.