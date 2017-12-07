Couple Having Fight Wrecks In Rogers County

Rogers County deputies are looking for two people who left the scene of a rollover wreck overnight Thursday. The wreck took place around 1 a.m. December 7 at the intersections of Highway 66 and Highway 412.

An official told News On 6 the couple was having a domestic dispute got in the car, argued and crashed. One of the two people called in the wreck but no one was there when deputies arrived.

The vehicle was badly damaged.