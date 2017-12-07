Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Motel - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Motel

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

For the second time in a few days, Tulsa Police were called to the Oaktree Inn near 11th and Garnett. Police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7 saying an armed man came up to him and demanded his property.

The victim told police the man ran away with his keys.

Police are still searching for a man they say shot two people at that same location late Tuesday night. A man and woman were standing outside when another man walked up and shot them.

12/6/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Police: Shooter At Oaktree Inn Known By Nicknames Only

The shooter took off in a silver SUV heading west, and officers say there's no surveillance video for them to look at.

Police say the shooting goes by the nickname "Bobo," and they think he's been in trouble with the law before.

The shooting victims will be OK, according to police.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.