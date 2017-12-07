Man Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Tulsa Motel

For the second time in a few days, Tulsa Police were called to the Oaktree Inn near 11th and Garnett. Police said they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7 saying an armed man came up to him and demanded his property.

The victim told police the man ran away with his keys.

Police are still searching for a man they say shot two people at that same location late Tuesday night. A man and woman were standing outside when another man walked up and shot them.

The shooter took off in a silver SUV heading west, and officers say there's no surveillance video for them to look at.

Police say the shooting goes by the nickname "Bobo," and they think he's been in trouble with the law before.

The shooting victims will be OK, according to police.