Donate To Help McIntosh County 'Shop With A Cop' Kids

McINTOSH COUNTY, Oklahoma -

McIntosh County Law Enforcement officers are gearing up to make Christmas a little brighter for children in their area. This is McIntosh County's fourth year to hold their "Shop With A Cop" event, something they cannot do without donations.

Each year the sheriff's office teams up with the Eufaula, Checotah  and Muskogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police departments to buy Christmas gifts for children in their communities. Deputies say children are selected based on recommendations from the local school districts.

They say they're typically able to buy gifts for up to 65 children but still need monetary donations to meet that number this year.

The law enforcement officers plan to take the children shopping next week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

To make a donation, contact any of the following:

McIntosh County Sheriff's Department
Mary Martin – 918-843-2750
Kevin Branscum – 918-441-4036
Dalton Thomas – 918-900-4952

Eufaula Police Department
Bud Martin – 918-490-1662
Chad Barnett – 918-689-2172

Checotah Police Department
Casey Torix – 918-473-4555
Casey Fairchild - 918-473-4555

