Layers Anyone? Cold Front Moves Into Oklahoma

A cold front moved through overnight and a surge of colder air has moved into Oklahoma. Temperatures this morning in the 20s but with gusty northwest winds, wind chill values are in the teens.

It's cold and will stay cold all day. Highs today will be in the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Gusty winds in the morning, then breezy through the afternoon. Wind chill values this afternoon will stay in the 20s. Bundle up today.

Fire danger is a concern for today and the foreseeable future. We are blocked off from moisture return with this weather pattern and it looks to remain that way for all of next week.

Tonight will be another cold one. High pressure at the surface, coupled with a dry cold airmass will allow temperatures to drop in the 20s once again. Winds will not be as strong tomorrow morning but wind chill values will still be in the teens. Southwest winds on Friday will help warm us up, into the upper 40s.



Northwest flow aloft pushes several cold fronts through and another will pass through on Saturday. Most of the really cold air will stay to our northeast and the only change we should see is a shift in the wind direction. Highs will still manage into the upper 40s and low 50s with sunny skies.

The Tulsa Christmas Parade is a 2 p.m. Saturday. Temperatures will be pleasant, but winds will be breezy especially in between some of the buildings of downtown. I would dress in layers.



If you haven't put up your Christmas lights or you still have outside work to do, Sunday will be a good day. Highs will be in the low 60s with light southwest winds.

Looking ahead into next week, another front moves through on Monday with cooler air settling in on Tuesday. This air mass doesn't look as cold as the one we are working with today.