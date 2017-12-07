Murder Trial Continues For Former TU Football Player - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Murder Trial Continues For Former TU Football Player

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Closing arguments begin Friday in the child abuse murder trial of ex-TU football player Tavarreon Dickerson.

The defense made its case Thursday. 

Both sides rested today after two doctors testified with two very different opinions on what killed Raylie Dickerson. 

The first doctor, testifying for the state, said there were solid signs that Raylie was abused.

The doctor said he could say with some degree of medical certainty that Raylie died from abusive head trauma. 

12/5/2017 Related Story: Wife Of Former TU Football Player Testifies In Child Abuse Murder Case

He also said Raylie had rib injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome. 

But, the doctor who testified for the defense said there was no physical evidence of shaken baby syndrome in this case...

And that in his opinion, the baby died from malformations in the blood vessels in her brain. 

He said this could have even been the result of a birth defect. 

Dickerson is charged with child abuse murder. 

Closing arguments start Friday morning.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.