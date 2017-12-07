Pan Roasted Duck Breast In Sherry Sauce - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Pan Roasted Duck Breast In Sherry Sauce

Posted: Updated:

Ingredients

  • 4 duck breasts
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 1/4 cup diced onions
  • 1 cup mushrooms
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1/4 cup Sherry
  • 1/8 cup Sherry vinegar
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock
  • 2 TBLS butter
  • Cilantro

Directions Duck

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Preheat skillet to medium high.
  3. Score duck fat almost all the way through on a crosshatch pattern.
  4. Liberally salt and pepper top and bottom - rub into crosshatch.
  5. Allow seasoned breasts to warm to room temperature - 15-30 minutes.
  6. Add a small amount of oil to heated pan and allow to heat.
  7. Lay duck skin side down in a pan, shaking slightly to avoid sticking.
  8. Cook 4-6 minutes until skid side is crispy.
  9. Turn and cook 2 minutes more.
  10. Remove to sheet tray and put it in the oven.
  11. Cook 6 minutes more until internal temperature is 135 degrees.
  12. Remove and rest 10 minutes tented with foil.
  13. Slice and serve on Sherry Sauce.

Directions Sherry Sauce

  1. Drain all but 2 TBLS of duck fat from pan
  2. Add onion, mushroom and garlic - cook until softened, 1-2 minutes.
  3. Deglaze with Sherry and vinegar - reduce to almost dry.
  4. Add cilantro and stock and reduce to 50 percent.
  5. Add butter in small pieces and swirl pan till melted.
  6. Plate and place duck on top.
  7. Garnish with cilantro.

Special Features

Food

Looking for a great recipe? Find it now & see how it?s all made by watching recipe videos.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Newsletters

Sign up now to receive news, weather, recipes and more from NewsOn6.com

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Dessert

    Find decadent dessert recipes that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

  • Drinks

    Need a drink recipe? Find the drink you need here.

  • Healthy Cooking

    Live a healthier lifestyle with these healthy cooking recipes.

  • Seafood

    Vary your dinner menu with these easy seafood recipes.

  • Vegetarian

    Thinking about going vegetarian? Try some of these tasty recipes!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.