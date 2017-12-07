Vinita Teen To Be Tried As Adult In Murder Of Father’s Fiancée - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Vinita Teen To Be Tried As Adult In Murder Of Father’s Fiancée

Posted: Updated:
CRAIG COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Overturning a Craig County judge’s decision, the Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a Vinita teen be tried as an adult in the murder of his father’s fiancée.

Koalten Orr was 14 when he went to the Vinita Police Department in August 2016 and told officers he’d killed his stepmother, Laura Hendrix.

Craig County Prosecutor Tony Evans originally charged Orr as an adult – under the law a teen is tried as an adult if charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday, the appellate judges agreed.

“We agree with the appeals court’s decision. It is the correct interpretation of the law and we will continue to pursue justice on behalf of Laura Hendrix,” Evans said.

According to court documents, Orr arrived at the police department on August 22, 2016, and told a dispatcher he'd just shot his stepmother. When the dispatcher called an officer, Orr stood up and told the officer he needed a hug, according to the document. After the officer hugged him, the affidavit says, Orr told him he had shot his stepmother.

3/15/2017 Related Story: Judge Orders Vinita Teen To Stand Trial In Murder Of Father's Fiancee

Orr also told the officer he was in counseling for anger issues.

Through testimony, Orr’s initial claims that he’d been sexually abused by Hendrix were discredited.

He’s now set for District Court arraignment in Vinita January 8, 2018.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.