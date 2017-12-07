Vinita Teen To Be Tried As Adult In Murder Of Father’s Fiancée

Overturning a Craig County judge’s decision, the Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a Vinita teen be tried as an adult in the murder of his father’s fiancée.

Koalten Orr was 14 when he went to the Vinita Police Department in August 2016 and told officers he’d killed his stepmother, Laura Hendrix.

Craig County Prosecutor Tony Evans originally charged Orr as an adult – under the law a teen is tried as an adult if charged with first-degree murder.

Thursday, the appellate judges agreed.

“We agree with the appeals court’s decision. It is the correct interpretation of the law and we will continue to pursue justice on behalf of Laura Hendrix,” Evans said.

According to court documents, Orr arrived at the police department on August 22, 2016, and told a dispatcher he'd just shot his stepmother. When the dispatcher called an officer, Orr stood up and told the officer he needed a hug, according to the document. After the officer hugged him, the affidavit says, Orr told him he had shot his stepmother.

Orr also told the officer he was in counseling for anger issues.

Through testimony, Orr’s initial claims that he’d been sexually abused by Hendrix were discredited.

He’s now set for District Court arraignment in Vinita January 8, 2018.