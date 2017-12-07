Tulsa Woman Arrested In Claremore For False Impersonation - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Woman Arrested In Claremore For False Impersonation

Stormee Brown mug Stormee Brown mug
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa woman who was arrested earlier this year for child neglect and animal cruelty was taken into custody Wednesday night after being located in Claremore. 

Stormee Brown, 27, was a no-show at a November hearing for the animal cruelty case and a judge issued a no bond warrant. 

Brown and her husband, Matthew Brown, were charged with child neglect in January 2017 after their two small children were found wandering in their neighborhood. The children, who were 3 and 4 at the time of the incident, were later taken into DHS custody, police said. 

The couple was later found passed out in a shed, surrounded by drug paraphernalia. 

The pair bonded out of jail, and while out on bond were arrested for animal cruelty after police said they were dragging a puppy down a Tulsa highway. 

Stormee Brown was tracked down to a Claremore home by a bondsman and called police.

Brown initially lied to police about her identity and tried using her sister's name and birthdate, police said. 

She told police she lied because she knew she had two failure to appear warrants. She was then arrested for false impersonation and will be held for the Tulsa County cases. 

Police said her husband, Matthew Brown, took off Wednesday night and is not yet in custody. 

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
