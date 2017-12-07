Tulsa Woman Arrested In Claremore For False Impersonation

A Tulsa woman who was arrested earlier this year for child neglect and animal cruelty was taken into custody Wednesday night after being located in Claremore.

Stormee Brown, 27, was a no-show at a November hearing for the animal cruelty case and a judge issued a no bond warrant.

Brown and her husband, Matthew Brown, were charged with child neglect in January 2017 after their two small children were found wandering in their neighborhood. The children, who were 3 and 4 at the time of the incident, were later taken into DHS custody, police said.

1/3/2017 Related Story: Girl, Boy Found Wandering Tulsa Neighborhood; Parents Found Passed Out

The couple was later found passed out in a shed, surrounded by drug paraphernalia.

The pair bonded out of jail, and while out on bond were arrested for animal cruelty after police said they were dragging a puppy down a Tulsa highway.

9/5/2017 Related Story: Couple Arrested For Dragging Puppy Down Tulsa Highway

Stormee Brown was tracked down to a Claremore home by a bondsman and called police.

Brown initially lied to police about her identity and tried using her sister's name and birthdate, police said.

She told police she lied because she knew she had two failure to appear warrants. She was then arrested for false impersonation and will be held for the Tulsa County cases.

Police said her husband, Matthew Brown, took off Wednesday night and is not yet in custody.