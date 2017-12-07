Tulsa-Area Pearl Harbor Survivors Attend Yearly Remembrance - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa-Area Pearl Harbor Survivors Attend Yearly Remembrance

Posted: Updated:
Lonnie Cook (right) and Arles Cole (left) are the two remaining members of the Last Mans Club. Pearl Harbor Survivors. Lonnie Cook (right) and Arles Cole (left) are the two remaining members of the Last Mans Club. Pearl Harbor Survivors.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Thursday is Pearl Harbor Day - the day 76 years ago when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, pushing the United States into World War II.

Each December 7th, Tulsa area survivors of the bombing get together to remember.

Lonnie Cook is one of the only five USS Arizona survivors still living. He was at Thursday’s remembrance.

"I was standing in front of my locker changing clothes when we heard a rumbling."

The rumbling, of course, was the Japanese bombing Pearl Harbor.

Another Pearl Harbor survivor, Arles Cole, was on the USS West Virginia. Thursday, he gave the invocation.

It’s the annual meeting of the Tulsa area Last Mans Club. Pearl Harbor Survivors. Cook and Cole are the two remaining members.

The meeting commemorates their service and remembers the 69 members who have passed.

Each of the 69 names was read, there was a moment of silence and Taps was played.

The December 7th meetings are a chance to honor survivors and tell stories, like the day the war ended.

"We landed in San Francisco. Everybody'd been celebrating for hours. Everybody was drunk. The bars were all closed, you couldn't get a drink…all the women were running down the street huggin’ and kissin' everybody they could catch," Cook recalled.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.