Bixby School Board To Meet Again, Furthering Talks On Sexual Assault Investigation

The Bixby School Board is meeting again Thursday night to discuss the sexual assault investigation involving several football players.

Last week, The School Board Scheduled a special meeting to discuss the investigation with their lawyer.

They did not decide to take action because they said they didn't have enough information.

Since then, News on 6 obtained a copy of the incident report that Bixby High School Athletic Director Jay Bittle sent to Bixby Police.

It suggests that the Bixby Student was assaulted on two separate occasions.

The incident report said that Bittle and High School Principal Terry Adams started interviewing players on October 26th.

He said they shared their findings with Superintendent Wood, then didn't report it to the Bixby Police Department until November 2nd.

Since then, court documents reveal that phones and email conversations have been seized from the three, along with four students.

The meeting starts at 6 Thursday night.

They are expected to vote to go into another special session.

When they come back, they are expected to make a statement on what has been discussed.

