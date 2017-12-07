Big Brothers, Big Sisters Celebrates 40 Years In Oklahoma

Some of Oklahoma's Own are celebrating a milestone today.

Thursday marked 40 years since Kevin and Dell Coutant were matched with Lisa Wright to become a Big Brother and Big Sister.

It all started when Wright was just nine years old.



The family said they are proud of the woman she is today.

"We wanted to help someone and Lisa needed help and we were so grateful her mother signed her up for the program and she's given us love, she's given us a changed life," said Dell.

And Wright said while she isn't little anymore, she is still the Coutant’s little sister.