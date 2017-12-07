Skiatook VFW Replaces Van That Was Destroyed In Tornado

A group of VFW volunteers now have a new means of transportation after a tornado wiped out their van back in August.

The Skiatook VFW was able to replace its Honor Guard van thanks in part to a $10,000 donation from AARP Oklahoma and their veteran outreach program.

The veterans celebrated Thursday with a barbeque dinner and check presentation.

The group used the van to take veterans to military funerals throughout northeastern Oklahoma.

"We've been over to Arkansas, we've been up to Kansas, the other side of Oklahoma City, we travel all over northeast Oklahoma, where ever we get a call," said Larry Hill, Skiatook VFW commander.

Hill said the van isn't new — it's a 2015 with 46,000 miles. Which, he said, is new to them.