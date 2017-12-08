Bixby School Board Again Takes No Action On Student Sexual Assault

After around seven hours in executive session, the Bixby School Board again decided to take no action on an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a football player by other team members at the school superintendent's house.

"We have spent countless hours reviewing information and documentation regarding the incident," a media statement said.

"The Board is close to making a determination on the specific action(s) it will take related to the incident. That said, we will not be taking any action tonight."

Their next meeting will be the week of December 18. The news release said the decision or decisions made at that time "will reflect the beginning of an ongoing disciplinary and internal evaluation process necessary for us to fully address the situation now and in the future."

The school board voted to go into executive session around 6:03 p.m. Thursday, December 7 and adjourned around 2 a.m.

Last week when they held their executive session, they were in a separate room until about 9:30 p.m., and when they came downstairs, they decided not to take action because they said they didn't have enough information.

A court document filed November 27 reviewed the investigation and requested search warrants for the electronic communications of Superintendent Kyle Wood, Principal Terry Adams, Athletic Director Jay Bittle and Head Football Coach Loren Montgomery.

Chief Investigator Wayne Stinnett also requested a search warrant for the cell phones of four Spartan football players said to have sexually assaulted a 16-year-old teammate while at a team function at Wood's home in October.

The Rogers County District Attorney's Office is continuing the criminal investigation and seized the cell phones.

Judging from search warrants, there are two angles to the investigation - what happened to the student and who is responsible, and whether the adults promptly reported what they knew to the proper authorities.

In an incident report submitted to Bixby police November 2, Bittle and Adams said the teenager was assaulted on two separate occasions. They said their investigation began October 26, and - in agreement with the superintendent - they got police involved on November 2.