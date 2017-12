The information in this story was taken from an OHP report.

Passersby helped a Tulsa man who swerved to miss a deer and crashed into a bridge Thursday night, December 7. Troopers say other motorists pulled Patrick Gallagher to safety as his pickup caught fire.

The 52-year-old man was westbound on 66th Street North near Lewis around 11 p.m. when a deer ran into the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. A collision report says Gallagher's 2008 Ford pickup hit a bridge and fence then caught fire.

Gallagher was taken to the hospital with leg and internal injuries. He's said to be stable. The investigating trooper said the driver was in apparently normal condition before the crash and was wearing his seat belt.