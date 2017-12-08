Sapulpa Man Sentenced For Planting Pipe Bombs Outside Courthouse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sapulpa Man Sentenced For Planting Pipe Bombs Outside Courthouse

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A judge sentenced a Sapulpa man to three years and nine months in prison for making and planting pipe bombs at the Creek County courthouse.

Court records show Christopher Nichols used materials he bought at a hardware store to build the pipe bombs and planted them in a parked car outside the courthouse in May. Nichols and his father, Berry Nichols, told investigators they were trying to scare a woman in connection to a child custody case, documents state.

6/15/2017 Related Story: Federal Charges Filed In Sapulpa Pipe Bomb Investigation

After he gets out of prison, Christopher Nichols will serve two years supervised release.

