Blustery Day In Store For Green Country

This morning is our coldest morning since January. Temperatures are in the teens for most locations and where wind speeds are strong enough, wind chill values have dipped into the single digits.

If kids have to wait at the bus stop this morning, they'll need their warmest coat with layers on underneath and hats and gloves.

The afternoon recess will be warmer than yesterday with temperatures in the mid 40s. Winds are out of the southwest around 7 to 10 mph through the morning hours then increasing to 10 to 15 for the afternoon. Mostly sunny today, we'll have a few passing high clouds this afternoon. Highs today near 46 to 47.



The cold airmass will continue to moderate into the weekend. A weak boundary will sweep through on Saturday morning changing the wind direction from the southwest to the northwest. Winds will be breezy throughout the day on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

WARN Team Weather In-Depth

Be careful if climbing up on the roof to hang Christmas lights with the stronger winds. I would dress in layers for Christmas parades across eastern Oklahoma. Cool and breezy, especially if you'll be in the shade from downtown buildings, or have morning or evening parades.

We'll feel a boost in temperatures on Sunday. Light southwest winds will return with sunny skies. Highs will be near 60. The core of the Jetstream aloft will move to the northeast allowing warmer air to seep back into Oklahoma from the southwest. Another front will move through on Monday, ushering cooler temperatures for Thursday. Strong northwest flow aloft associated with a longwave trough will move a couple fronts through during the middle to the end of next week.

Right now, it looks like Wednesday will be a warmer day, followed by cooler days. The small rollercoaster ride will continue into next weekend when the upper air pattern hits at flattening out. That would lead to the 8 to 14-day outlooks showing warmer than normal temperatures from the end of next weekend through December 21st.

Connect With News On 6 Mobile Alerts



Fire danger remains a concern for the foreseeable future. Moisture return looks to be very limited. Just as winds start to transfer moisture northward from the Gulf of Mexico, a boundary will move through cutting off the moisture transport. With the upper air pattern aloft, we have boundaries or fronts coming through every few days.

Vegetation is dry and on days when winds are stronger, fire danger is a higher risk. The drought monitor updated yesterday and shows conditions continuing to dry out across eastern Oklahoma. Severe drought conditions are on-going in far eastern and southeastern counties.