Deputies: Suspect In Stolen Truck Crashes Into Tulsa Building

Photo of Michael Seller. [Tulsa County Jail] Photo of Michael Seller. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An overnight chase with a driver in a stolen vehicle ended with the truck crashing into a building near 11th and Sheridan.

It left about a foot-wide dent in the sheet metal.

The Sheriff's Office says they tried to stop the pickup near Admiral and Sheridan because its rear lights weren't on. The suspect kept on going so deputies chased after the driver.

A sheriffs captain says the chase ended on 13th Street when the suspect drove through a field, overturned and hit a building. He got out and ran as a deputy unsuccessfully tried to tase him.

TCSO says the suspect, 47-year-old Michael Seller, and a deputy then got into a fight which ended with deputies arresting Seller. Authorities said the truck was stolen two weeks ago in Coweta.

Seller was treated for the injuries he got when the truck crashed, then booked into jail.

