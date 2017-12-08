Brothers Sentenced In Rogers County Fatal Hit And Run

The brothers convicted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a teenage girl and seriously injured her friend were sentenced Friday, December 8.

The oldest of the brothers, Dakota Shriver, was sentenced to 25 years for the fatal Rogers County hit-and-run that killed Maranda Talley. Dakota was convicted of second-degree murder, and the jury had recommended a total of 29 years

Gage Shriver stands convicted of first-degree manslaughter and six other counts. Court records show the jury recommended a total sentence of 30 years and 10 days. The judge gave Gage the jury's sentence to also run concurrently.

Prosecutors say Gage had been drinking and was driving in 2015 when he and his brother got into a fight in the car.

The vehicle went off the road and hit Maranda Talley and Noelle New. New died and Talley was seriously hurt.

Character reference letters filed by the brothers' family members ask for leniency. One says Dakota is newly married and asks the Judge to consider their young family.