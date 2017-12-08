Jury Finds Ex-TU Football Player Guilty In Child Abuse Murder Trial

A jury finds ex-TU football player Tavarreon Dickerson guilty of the child abuse murder of his 6-week-old daughter and recommends life with possibility of parole.

The jury deliberated for over 7 hours before reaching the final verdict.

Both sides wrapped up their cases with doctors giving very different opinions about what killed his 6-week old daughter.

During closing arguments, Dickerson's attorney told the jury that the state's evidence didn't prove in any way that Dickerson was responsible for his 6-week-old daughter Raylie's death nearly two years ago.

He also said that when the medical examiner performed the autopsy he did not keep in mind that Raylie was born with some abnormalities.

Earlier this week, the defense brought in a medical expert to testify about Raylie's health issues.

The prosecutor started off her argument by questioning the credibility of the expert. She said the defense paid the doctor nearly $15,000 to help them with the case, so she's saying money was a factor in the testimony.